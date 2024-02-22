Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

VHT opened at $266.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $268.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

