Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 121.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

