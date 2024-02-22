Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $175.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $280.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

