Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $394,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.54 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

