Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 17,820 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 82,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $59.86.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

