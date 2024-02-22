Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,578 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $270.17 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day moving average is $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.