Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 580,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after buying an additional 319,450 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.