Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $507.09 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.