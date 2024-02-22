Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 380 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $23,034,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.8% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $584.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.05 and a 200 day moving average of $455.88. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

