Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.