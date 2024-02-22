Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) SVP Michael D. Mulford Purchases 2,000 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

