Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 52,462 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.47% of BWX Technologies worth $101,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

BWXT opened at $88.51 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

