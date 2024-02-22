CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 26.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 26.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 2,243,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 317,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.04 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.