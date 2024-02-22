CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) versus Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Head-To-Head Contrast

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CME Group and Garden Stage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $5.58 billion 13.87 $3.23 billion $8.87 24.24 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CME Group and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CME Group currently has a consensus price target of $214.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 57.83% 12.32% 2.37% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CME Group beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

