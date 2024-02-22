CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1,641.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,844 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,149. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

