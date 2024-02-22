Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

