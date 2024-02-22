Coinmetro Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,216.23 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $1,216.23 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,478.20 or 1.00084932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009248 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00168936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,656,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

