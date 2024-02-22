Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.