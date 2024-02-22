Comparing Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) & Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Getlink pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Getlink pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Industries has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Trinity Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Getlink alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getlink and Trinity Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getlink 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trinity Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Trinity Industries has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than Getlink.

This table compares Getlink and Trinity Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getlink N/A N/A N/A $0.20 82.05 Trinity Industries $1.98 billion 1.10 $60.10 million $0.89 29.82

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Getlink. Trinity Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getlink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Getlink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getlink and Trinity Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getlink N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries 2.68% 6.80% 0.96%

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Getlink on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getlink

(Get Free Report)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France. It also provides passenger shuttle services for the transport of trucks, cars, motor homes, coaches, and other vehicles. In addition, this segment manages high-speed passenger trains and rail freights, as well as fixed equipment and related installations. The Europorte segment offers a range of integrated rail freight services, including national and international haulage, local services for secondary lines, individual junction management, infrastructure maintenance, and wagon loading and unloading services. The ElecLink segment engages in the construction and operation of a 1 gigawatt electricity interconnector between the France and Great Britain. Getlink SE also engages in third-party retail, telecommunication cables, training activity, and property businesses, as well as the sale of travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. and changed its name to Getlink SE in April 2018. Getlink SE was founded in 1986 and is based in Paris, France.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 108,440 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.