Comparing Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A ATN International -1.34% -1.02% -0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Powerstorm and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATN International has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Powerstorm.

66.0% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $725.74 million 0.76 -$5.64 million ($0.96) -37.14

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Volatility & Risk

Powerstorm has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATN International beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

