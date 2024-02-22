Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.66 Average PT from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Compass stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

