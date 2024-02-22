COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 2.5 %

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Insider Transactions at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020 over the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 88,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

