COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 446,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 657,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
