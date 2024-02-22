Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.03. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 370,109 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 530,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

