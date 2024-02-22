Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,756 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 685,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

