Contrasting Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 19.01% 84.08% 30.65% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Associates and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 3 0 2.75 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $226.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $928.73 million 16.01 $176.57 million $2.82 85.67 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers comprehensive program that provides on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances incorporating emerging supply chain and industry advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. Further, the company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About UMeWorld

(Get Free Report)

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

