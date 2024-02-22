Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough Sells 313 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $14,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CNM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $91,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

