Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.