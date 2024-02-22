Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 367,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

