CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £4,175.85 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Esther Gilbert purchased 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,175.85 ($5,257.93).

CVC Income & Growth Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 8,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £974,937.60 and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

