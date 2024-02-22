CVR Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

CVR Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 103.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 220,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,068,000 after acquiring an additional 424,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 229,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 303,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.