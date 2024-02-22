CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.68 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $70.25 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

