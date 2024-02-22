CVR Partners, LP (UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.68 on March 11th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.39. 3,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

