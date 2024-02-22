DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2025 earnings at $30.22 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $357.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.