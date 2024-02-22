DA Davidson Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $434.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,536. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

