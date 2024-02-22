Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Dana by 51.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

