Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $252.42 and last traded at $252.27, with a volume of 380382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average is $231.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

