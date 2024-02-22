Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,150 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

