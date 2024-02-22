Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $805.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $794.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

