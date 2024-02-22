Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

NYSE KEX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

