Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Dynex Capital worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -557.12%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

