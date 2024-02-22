Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

