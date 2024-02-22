Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on PECO
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.