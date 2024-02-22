Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 129,979 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 131.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,979 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Novavax worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after buying an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

