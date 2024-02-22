Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

