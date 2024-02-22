Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,011 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,522.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,526.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,692.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.