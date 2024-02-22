DaVita (DVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DaVita (NYSE: DVA):

2/20/2024 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – DaVita was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2024 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – DaVita was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2024 – DaVita was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.89 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.82.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

