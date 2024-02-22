Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Shares of DE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

