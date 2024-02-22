Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.54

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.54 and last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 8087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.