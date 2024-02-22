Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

