Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.12.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
