Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

About Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.